Houston Texans News: May 25, 2022

Houston Texans News
J.J. Watt tweets the 2 things he doesn’t miss about Houston (and 1 thing he does) (Houston Chronicle)
Texans Brandin Cooks on Rookie WR: ‘That Kid’s Special’ (Sports Illustrated)
Texans dead last in NBC Sports’ NFL power rankings (Texans Wire)
Woman suing Watson: Contract ‘a big screw you’ (ESPN.com)
Sources: Steelers set to name Khan next GM (ESPN.com)
Panthers’ Darnold: Can be one of NFL’s best QBs (ESPN.com)
Jets QB Wilson bulks up, feels ‘better’ bigger (ESPN.com)
Hill adamant ‘Tua is a very accurate quarterback’ (ESPN.com)
Tannehill vows he’ll be ‘great teammate’ to Willis (ESPN.com)
NFL adjusts head coach, QB coach hiring process (ESPN.com)
Goodell: Changes to Pro Bowl being considered (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Is Paolo Banchero a fitting choice for Rockets? (The Dream Shake)
Astros Take the Guardians 7-3 to Even the Series (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...