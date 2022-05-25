 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 25, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

J.J. Watt tweets the 2 things he doesn’t miss about Houston (and 1 thing he does) (Houston Chronicle)

Texans Brandin Cooks on Rookie WR: ‘That Kid’s Special’ (Sports Illustrated)

Texans dead last in NBC Sports’ NFL power rankings (Texans Wire)

Woman suing Watson: Contract ‘a big screw you’ (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Sources: Steelers set to name Khan next GM (ESPN.com)

Panthers’ Darnold: Can be one of NFL’s best QBs (ESPN.com)

Jets QB Wilson bulks up, feels ‘better’ bigger (ESPN.com)

Hill adamant ‘Tua is a very accurate quarterback’ (ESPN.com)

Tannehill vows he’ll be ‘great teammate’ to Willis (ESPN.com)

NFL adjusts head coach, QB coach hiring process (ESPN.com)

Goodell: Changes to Pro Bowl being considered (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Is Paolo Banchero a fitting choice for Rockets? (The Dream Shake)

Astros Take the Guardians 7-3 to Even the Series (The Crawfish Boxes)

