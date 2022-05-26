 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 26, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, May 26, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans OTA Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

NFL.com cites RB Marlon Mack as the Texans’ most under appreciated player (Texans Wire)

CBS Sports ranks the AFC South as the second-worst division in the NFL (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans will have to work with new NFL rules regarding injured reserve (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans A.J. Cann Finding Rhythm With Familiar Face At OTAs (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Sources: Raiders hosting Kaepernick for workout (ESPN.com)

Judge denies NFL’s motion to toss Gruden suit (ESPN.com)

Coach: Lamar can speak for self on OTA absence (ESPN.com)

NFL golfing QBs on The Match: Expect trash talk (ESPN.com)

Woman suing Watson: Contract ‘a big screw you’ (ESPN.com)

Jets QB Wilson bulks up, feels ‘better’ bigger (ESPN.com)

Khan hired to succeed Colbert as Steelers GM (ESPN.com)

Panthers’ Darnold: Can be one of NFL’s best QBs (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jalen Green and Bill Simmons “Clear The Air” (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: Jalen Green and Bill Simmons Podcast Reaction #PrayForUvalde (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

