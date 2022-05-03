 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 3, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, May 3, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Arkansas Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Chiefs trade for CB Lonnie Johnson Jr., reportedly giving up conditional seventh-round pick in 2024 to Texans (CBS Sports)

Texans trade defensive back Lonnie Johnson to Kansas City Chiefs (Houston Chronicle)

Texans trade DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. to Chiefs for draft pick (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Cardinals WR Hopkins gets six-game PED ban (ESPN.com)

NFL: Hue Jackson tanking claims unsubstantiated (ESPN.com)

Sources: Saints, Mathieu agree to 3 years, $33M (ESPN.com)

Chiefs, Ravens tender veterans Ingram, Houston (ESPN.com)

Eagles WR Brown eager to play with friend Hurts (ESPN.com)

Adrian Peterson agrees to counseling after arrest (ESPN.com)

Flores’ lawyer: Wrong for Goodell to arbitrate suit (ESPN.com)

Source: Chiefs sign ex-Clemson star WR Ross (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Jeremy Brener’s Favorite Houston Rockets Memories (The Dream Shake)

Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Jae’Sean Tate (The Dream Shake)

Jeremy Peña’s Power Is Real (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

