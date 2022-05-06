 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: May 6, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, May 6, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Syndication: Gainesville Sun Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Houston Texans News

Another George Kittle?: Texans Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano Hopes So (Sports Illustrated)

WR John Metchie considered the Texans’ most questionable pick in the 2022 NFL draft (Yahoo! Sports)

Will Texans be better? A position-by-position look shows improvement. (Houston Chronicle)

Stability Will Help Texans Developments Of Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Carroll doesn’t see Seahawks trading for a QB (ESPN.com)

Veteran OLB Van Noy signs deal with Chargers (ESPN.com)

Commanders officially get the band back together (ESPN.com)

Source: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones in minor car crash (ESPN.com)

Mathieu: ‘Been manifesting’ Saints opportunity (ESPN.com)

QB Hurts relishing ‘opportunity’ to lead Eagles (ESPN.com)

NFL plans diversity event for future coaches, GMs (ESPN.com)

Seahawks-Buccaneers set as 1st Germany game (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Wither Wall? (The Dream Shake)

Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Alperen Sengun (The Dream Shake)

VOTE: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Donovan Mitchell? (The Dream Shake)

