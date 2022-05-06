Houston Texans News: May 6, 2022

Houston Texans News
Another George Kittle?: Texans Rookie TE Teagan Quitoriano Hopes So (Sports Illustrated)
WR John Metchie considered the Texans’ most questionable pick in the 2022 NFL draft (Yahoo! Sports)
Will Texans be better? A position-by-position look shows improvement. (Houston Chronicle)
Stability Will Help Texans Developments Of Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. (Sports Illustrated)
Carroll doesn’t see Seahawks trading for a QB (ESPN.com)
Veteran OLB Van Noy signs deal with Chargers (ESPN.com)
Commanders officially get the band back together (ESPN.com)
Source: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones in minor car crash (ESPN.com)
Mathieu: ‘Been manifesting’ Saints opportunity (ESPN.com)
QB Hurts relishing ‘opportunity’ to lead Eagles (ESPN.com)
NFL plans diversity event for future coaches, GMs (ESPN.com)
Seahawks-Buccaneers set as 1st Germany game (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Wither Wall? (The Dream Shake)
Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: Alperen Sengun (The Dream Shake)
VOTE: Would you want the Rockets to trade for Donovan Mitchell? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...