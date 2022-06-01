 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: June 1, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans OTA Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans head coach Lovie Smith on trading Deshaun Watson: ‘Sometimes divorce is good’ (FOX News)

Former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage therapist (FOX 26 Houston)

Another lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson after HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ story (Houston Chronicle)

Browns’ Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd woman (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Donald ‘at peace’ with career if no deal reached (ESPN.com)

Cardinals add ex-Chiefs RB Williams to backfield (ESPN.com)

Source: Bucs reach deal with ex-Bears DT Hicks (ESPN.com)

Judge dismisses charges against Broncos’ Jeudy (ESPN.com)

Rypien’s former longtime partner sues ex-QB (ESPN.com)

Cards CB Gladney dies in car accident at age 25 (ESPN.com)

Browns, Njoku agree to 4-year, $56.75M deal (ESPN.com)

Contract projections: Top ‘19 draft picks (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

The Dream Take Podcast: Paolo Banchero Draft Profile (The Dream Shake)

Amid the Astros’ woes at the plate, Dusty Baker’s peculiar lineup decisions stand out (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

