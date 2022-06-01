Houston Texans News: June 1, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans head coach Lovie Smith on trading Deshaun Watson: ‘Sometimes divorce is good’ (FOX News)
Former Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd massage therapist (FOX 26 Houston)
Another lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson after HBO’s ‘Real Sports’ story (Houston Chronicle)
Browns’ Watson facing lawsuit from 23rd woman (ESPN.com)
Donald ‘at peace’ with career if no deal reached (ESPN.com)
Cardinals add ex-Chiefs RB Williams to backfield (ESPN.com)
Source: Bucs reach deal with ex-Bears DT Hicks (ESPN.com)
Judge dismisses charges against Broncos’ Jeudy (ESPN.com)
Rypien’s former longtime partner sues ex-QB (ESPN.com)
Cards CB Gladney dies in car accident at age 25 (ESPN.com)
Browns, Njoku agree to 4-year, $56.75M deal (ESPN.com)
Contract projections: Top ‘19 draft picks (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Take Podcast: Paolo Banchero Draft Profile (The Dream Shake)
Amid the Astros’ woes at the plate, Dusty Baker’s peculiar lineup decisions stand out (The Crawfish Boxes)
