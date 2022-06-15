 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: June 15, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Deshaun Watson: Former Houston Texans QB again claims innocence in all 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against him (ABC 13)

Deshaun Watson addresses misconduct allegations as more women file lawsuits (Yahoo! Sports)

How Houston Texans legal troubles could leave the team better off (Sportsmap Houston)

Watson regrets impact of suits on Browns, family (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Kingsbury ‘praying’ for Murray contract by camp (ESPN.com)

Lamar ‘lifts everybody up’ in first practice back (ESPN.com)

Leaner Dak glad offseason not devoted to rehab (ESPN.com)

LB Quinn lone Bears player to sit out minicamp (ESPN.com)

Chargers S James limited after labrum surgery (ESPN.com)

Boselli HOF argument bothers Bruce Smith (ESPN.com)

Bills, Sabres owner Pegula facing health issues (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets NBA Draft odds for the third overall pick (The Dream Shake)

On constructing an Ayton sign-and-trade with Rockets for Christian Wood (Bright Side of the Sun)

Jeremy Peña’s Strong Start Deserves Attention (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

