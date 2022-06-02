 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: June 2, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, June 2, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans OTA Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans OTAs: 11 observations you need to know about from Texans first June practice (Sportsmap Houston)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson to face 24th civil case, attorney says (FOX News)

OTA Standout: Who is Texans Most Versatile Defender? (Sports Illustrated)

Texans should consider Landon Collins to complete secondary (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Former Cowboys, Bears back Barber dies at 38 (ESPN.com)

Snyder, Goodell requested to testify at hearing (ESPN.com)

Browns’ Garrett: Mayfield will ‘land on his feet’ (ESPN.com)

Steelers DE Tuitt retiring after eight seasons (ESPN.com)

Murray at Cards’ OTA after skipping last week (ESPN.com)

NFL renews 21 grants in social justice initiative (ESPN.com)

Titans WR Burks ‘attacking’ early practice issue (ESPN.com)

Madden honored with 2023 video game cover (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets reportedly “intrigued” by Jaden Ivey at three (The Dream Shake)

YORDAN DOES IT AGAIN! Astros come back with four-run ninth to top A’s 5-4 (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...