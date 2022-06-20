Houston Texans News: June 20, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans’ Pep Hamilton wants to boost run game to create balanced attack (Texans Wire)
Nick Caserio explains why Texans gave Dameon Pierce record contract (Texans Wire)
Steven Nelson: Texans’ offseason program ‘one of hardest’ he has seen (Texans Wire)
House chair implores Snyder to testify at hearing (ESPN.com)
Giants linebacker Hilliard suspended two games (ESPN.com)
NFL fines Rivera, docks Commanders 2 practices (ESPN.com)
Eagles address need at safety, add ex-49er Tartt (ESPN.com)
Mahomes: Surprised by Hill’s critical comments (ESPN.com)
Clowney back with Browns because of Watson (ESPN.com)
Lamar mum on plan amid contract ‘conversation’ (ESPN.com)
McCarthy fined, Cowboys docked an OTA in 2023 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The concerns of trading Christian Wood to Mavericks (The Dream Shake)
Rafael Stone trading Christian Wood is chess not checkers (The Dream Shake)
Was Christian Wood trade a case of addition by subtraction for Rockets? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...