Houston Texans News: June 21, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Deshaun Watson Trade Reversed? Texans GM Nick Caserio Reveals Truth (Sports Illustrated)

2022 NFL Preview: Texans’ direction still in question after another odd offseason (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans’ Nick Caserio told wife ‘we got to go’ see Top Gun: Maverick (Texans Wire)

NFL News

Snyder again declines to testify in House probe (ESPN.com)

Source: Seahawks extend Mone for 2 yrs, $12M (ESPN.com)

Giants linebacker Hilliard suspended two games (ESPN.com)

NFL fines Rivera, docks Commanders 2 practices (ESPN.com)

Eagles address need at safety, add ex-49er Tartt (ESPN.com)

Mahomes: Surprised by Hill’s critical comments (ESPN.com)

Clowney back with Browns because of Watson (ESPN.com)

McCarthy fined, Cowboys docked an OTA in 2023 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Yordan Alvarez’s Improved Plate Disclipline (The Crawfish Boxes)

This Date in Astros History: 2013 (The Crawfish Boxes)

Report: KJ Martin discusses trade with Rockets management (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: 2022 NBA Draft Prospect Breakdown - Part 8 of 9 (The Dream Shake)

