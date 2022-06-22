Houston Texans News: June 22, 2022

Houston Texans News
Deshaun Watson reaches settlement on 20 of 24 sexual misconduct suits against former Houston Texans QB, attorney Tony Buzbee says (ABC13)
Will Deshaun Watson face NFL punishment? Multi-step process lies ahead. (USA Today)
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits (UPI.com)
Retired QB Fitzpatrick joins Amazon as analyst (ESPN.com)
Lawyer says 20 lawsuits against Watson settled (ESPN.com)
Gronk out: Star tight end retiring for 2nd time (ESPN.com)
Steelers boost D-line, sign ex-Bengal Ogunjobi (ESPN.com)
Bears’ Dozier to IR a week after practice injury (ESPN.com)
Snyder again declines to testify in House probe (ESPN.com)
Source: Seahawks extend Mone for 2 yrs, $12M (ESPN.com)
Giants linebacker Hilliard suspended two games (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
2022 NBA Draft Odds: Betting Chet Holmgren goes third to Rockets is an enticing wager (The Dream Shake)
2022 NBA Draft: Here’s who the Rockets drafted in the SB Nation site manager’s mock draft (The Dream Shake)
