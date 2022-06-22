 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: June 22, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Deshaun Watson reaches settlement on 20 of 24 sexual misconduct suits against former Houston Texans QB, attorney Tony Buzbee says (ABC13)

Will Deshaun Watson face NFL punishment? Multi-step process lies ahead. (USA Today)

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits (UPI.com)

Retired QB Fitzpatrick joins Amazon as analyst (ESPN.com)

Lawyer says 20 lawsuits against Watson settled (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Gronk out: Star tight end retiring for 2nd time (ESPN.com)

Steelers boost D-line, sign ex-Bengal Ogunjobi (ESPN.com)

Bears’ Dozier to IR a week after practice injury (ESPN.com)

Snyder again declines to testify in House probe (ESPN.com)

Source: Seahawks extend Mone for 2 yrs, $12M (ESPN.com)

Giants linebacker Hilliard suspended two games (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

2022 NBA Draft Odds: Betting Chet Holmgren goes third to Rockets is an enticing wager (The Dream Shake)

2022 NBA Draft: Here’s who the Rockets drafted in the SB Nation site manager’s mock draft (The Dream Shake)

