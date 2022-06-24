 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: June 24, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, June 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Pro Football Focus lauds Texans’ Jerry Hughes contract (Texans Wire)

Texans React To Deshaun Watson Trade Getting Reversed (Game 7)

Texans quarterback situation hinges entirely upon Davis Mills (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Hill says he got death threats for Mahomes talk (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFL DT Siragusa, ‘the Goose,’ dies at age 55 (ESPN.com)

49ers’ HOF rusher McElhenny dies at age 93 (ESPN.com)

Goodell: I have no authority to remove Snyder (ESPN.com)

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26 (ESPN.com)

NFL files to move Flores’ lawsuit to arbitration (ESPN.com)

Lawyer says 20 lawsuits against Watson settled (ESPN.com)

Bloodhound wins WKC over DL Fox’s Frenchie (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

BREAKING: Rockets select Jabari Smith Jr. third overall in 2022 NBA Draft (The Dream Shake)

Rockets select Tari Eason with 17th pick in 2022 NBA Draft (The Dream Shake)

Rockets trade 26th pick to Timberwolves, pick TyTy Washington with 29th pick (The Dream Shake)

