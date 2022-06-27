 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: June 27, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, June 27, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Obo Okoronkwo had a good reason for picking Texans in free agency (Yahoo! Sports)

Houston Texans salary cap: 16 players responsible for $52.7M in dead money (Texans Wire)

Texans WR John Metchie misses CBS Sports list of top-5 rookie receivers expected to make an impact (Texans Wire)

Sources: Watson’s NFL hearing to begin Tuesday (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Source: Garoppolo plan on track, to throw soon (ESPN.com)

Hill says he got death threats for Mahomes talk (ESPN.com)

Sources: Saints add one year to LB Davis’ deal (ESPN.com)

Ex-NFL DT Siragusa, ‘the Goose,’ dies at age 55 (ESPN.com)

Bears LB Adams arrested on weapons charge (ESPN.com)

Goodell: I have no authority to remove Snyder (ESPN.com)

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26 (ESPN.com)

Execs rank NFL’s six second-year QBs (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

What is the Houston Rockets’ direction for all this young talent? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...