Houston Texans News: June 27, 2022

Houston Texans News
Obo Okoronkwo had a good reason for picking Texans in free agency (Yahoo! Sports)
Houston Texans salary cap: 16 players responsible for $52.7M in dead money (Texans Wire)
Texans WR John Metchie misses CBS Sports list of top-5 rookie receivers expected to make an impact (Texans Wire)
Sources: Watson’s NFL hearing to begin Tuesday (ESPN.com)
Source: Garoppolo plan on track, to throw soon (ESPN.com)
Hill says he got death threats for Mahomes talk (ESPN.com)
Sources: Saints add one year to LB Davis’ deal (ESPN.com)
Ex-NFL DT Siragusa, ‘the Goose,’ dies at age 55 (ESPN.com)
Bears LB Adams arrested on weapons charge (ESPN.com)
Goodell: I have no authority to remove Snyder (ESPN.com)
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26 (ESPN.com)
Execs rank NFL’s six second-year QBs (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
What is the Houston Rockets’ direction for all this young talent? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...