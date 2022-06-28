Houston Texans News: June 28, 2022

Houston Texans News
Lawsuit filed against Houston Texans alleges team ‘enabled’ Deshaun Watson’s behavior (ESPN.com)
Texans sued for allegedly enabling former QB Deshaun Watson’s behavior during massage therapy sessions (ESPN.com)
Lawsuit against Texans claims team received complaints about Deshaun Watson’s massage behavior (Yahoo! Sports)
Deshaun Watson accuser sues Houston Texans for negligence (The Athletic)
House panel: Snyder has not accepted subpoena (ESPN.com)
Suit vs. Texans alleges team ‘enabled’ Watson (ESPN.com)
Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76 (ESPN.com)
Sources: RBs Peterson, Bell agree to boxing deal (ESPN.com)
Source: Garoppolo plan on track, to throw soon (ESPN.com)
Hill says he got death threats for Mahomes talk (ESPN.com)
Sources: Saints add one year to LB Davis’ deal (ESPN.com)
Ex-NFL DT Siragusa, ‘the Goose,’ dies at age 55 (ESPN.com)
One final offseason move for all teams (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets appear headed to win zero-sum game with Nets (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...