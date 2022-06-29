Houston Texans News: June 29, 2022

Houston Texans News
Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing to continue through at least Wednesday, source says (ESPN.com)
‘Incredibly damning’: Lawsuit filed against Houston Texans for ‘enabling’ Deshaun Watson’s alleged behavior during massage therapy sessions (Click2Houston)
Woman sues Houston Texans over former QB Deshaun Watson’s alleged behavior (CNN)
Sources: Commanders, WR McLaurin reach deal (ESPN.com)
Mayfield on Browns: Both sides have moved on (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Pegula ‘progressing well’ from health issue (ESPN.com)
NFL hires first exec dedicated to sports betting (ESPN.com)
House panel: Snyder has not accepted subpoena (ESPN.com)
Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76 (ESPN.com)
Sources: RBs Peterson, Bell agree to boxing deal (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
SB Nation Reacts: Rockets rookies playing time (The Dream Shake)
WOW factor? John Wall is bought out (The Dream Shake)
Rockets appear headed to win zero-sum game with Nets (The Dream Shake)
For Enoli Paredes, Control Is Key (The Crawfish Boxes)
