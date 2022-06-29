 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: June 29, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Deshaun Watson’s NFL hearing to continue through at least Wednesday, source says (ESPN.com)

‘Incredibly damning’: Lawsuit filed against Houston Texans for ‘enabling’ Deshaun Watson’s alleged behavior during massage therapy sessions (Click2Houston)

Woman sues Houston Texans over former QB Deshaun Watson’s alleged behavior (CNN)

NFL News

Sources: Commanders, WR McLaurin reach deal (ESPN.com)

Mayfield on Browns: Both sides have moved on (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Pegula ‘progressing well’ from health issue (ESPN.com)

NFL hires first exec dedicated to sports betting (ESPN.com)

House panel: Snyder has not accepted subpoena (ESPN.com)

Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76 (ESPN.com)

Sources: RBs Peterson, Bell agree to boxing deal (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

SB Nation Reacts: Rockets rookies playing time (The Dream Shake)

WOW factor? John Wall is bought out (The Dream Shake)

Rockets appear headed to win zero-sum game with Nets (The Dream Shake)

For Enoli Paredes, Control Is Key (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

