Houston Texans News: June 30, 2022

Houston Texans News
Agent’s Take: Deshaun Watson’s potential suspension carries varying financial ramifications (CBS Sports)
Reports: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Deshaun Watson as hearing continues (KHOU)
Source: Watson hearing to resume for third day (ESPN.com)
Sources: Commanders, WR McLaurin reach deal (ESPN.com)
Mayfield on Browns: Both sides have moved on (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Pegula ‘progressing well’ from health issue (ESPN.com)
Bengals RB to co-teach NIL course at Texas A&M (ESPN.com)
NFL hires first exec dedicated to sports betting (ESPN.com)
House panel: Snyder has not accepted subpoena (ESPN.com)
Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Rockets reverse course, decline Jae’Sean Tate’s option (The Dream Shake)
The Dream Take Podcast: Houston Rockets News and Notes (The Dream Shake)
Sharp Verlander and Castro’s 1st homer help Astros sweep Mets AGAIN! (The Crawfish Boxes)
Down on the Farm 3 Round Mock Draft — Astros picks (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...