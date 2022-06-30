 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: June 30, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Houston Texans News

Agent’s Take: Deshaun Watson’s potential suspension carries varying financial ramifications (CBS Sports)

Reports: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Deshaun Watson as hearing continues (KHOU)

Source: Watson hearing to resume for third day (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Sources: Commanders, WR McLaurin reach deal (ESPN.com)

Mayfield on Browns: Both sides have moved on (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Pegula ‘progressing well’ from health issue (ESPN.com)

Bengals RB to co-teach NIL course at Texas A&M (ESPN.com)

NFL hires first exec dedicated to sports betting (ESPN.com)

House panel: Snyder has not accepted subpoena (ESPN.com)

Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Rockets reverse course, decline Jae’Sean Tate’s option (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: Houston Rockets News and Notes (The Dream Shake)

Sharp Verlander and Castro’s 1st homer help Astros sweep Mets AGAIN! (The Crawfish Boxes)

Down on the Farm 3 Round Mock Draft — Astros picks (The Crawfish Boxes)

