Houston Texans News: June 8, 2022

Houston Texans News
Deshaun Watson’s Massages Were Enabled by the Texans and a Spa Owner (New York Times)
Report: Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in 17 months; Texans may have ‘enabled’ behavior (Yahoo! Sports)
Deshaun Watson: New York Times report states Houston Texans security director Brent Naccara provided former QB non-disclosure agreement (ABC 13)
Deshaun Watson used NDAs, hotel membership provided by Texans for massage sessions, per report (CBS Sports)
Report: Watson met with 66 women for massages (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Yordan Álvarez gets better and better as the season goes on (The Crawfish Boxes)
