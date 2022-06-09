 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: June 9, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, June 9, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Attorney Tony Buzbee - Houston Texans, others to be added as defendants in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson (ESPN.com)

Houston Texans to be added as defendant in Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuits (ABC 13)

Report: Deshaun Watson met with at least 66 women for massages in 17 months; Texans may have ‘enabled’ behavior (Yahoo! Sports)

Attorney Tony Buzbee: Houston Texans, others to be added as defendants in lawsuits against Deshaun Watson (ABC 13)

NFL News

Del Rio apologizes after calling Jan. 6 a ‘dustup’ (ESPN.com)

Mayfield excused from minicamp in ‘mutual’ call (ESPN.com)

Giants RB Barkley getting ‘that swagger back’ (ESPN.com)

Stafford says he will be ready to throw at camp (ESPN.com)

Flores: Focus on ‘today, this team,’ not lawsuit (ESPN.com)

Sources: Walmart heir to buy Broncos for $4.65B (ESPN.com)

Brees leaving NBC after one season as analyst (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Surging Valdez Continues Torrid Pace in Transition to Triple-A (The Crawfish Boxes)

