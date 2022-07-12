Houston Texans News: July 12, 2022

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans positional spending: Where the salary cap dollars are spent in 2022 (Yahoo! Sports)
“Without Her None of This..”: Fiancé Jonathan Owens Gushes Over Simone Biles for Making His Dream Come True (Essentially Sports)
Heinz Field no longer; Steelers rename stadium (ESPN.com)
Officials: Former RB Barber died of heat stroke (ESPN.com)
Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group (ESPN.com)
Ex-Michigan, Lions coach Moeller dies at age 81 (ESPN.com)
FA tackle Brown arrested at LAX on gun charge (ESPN.com)
Raiders hire NFL’s 1st Black woman team prez (ESPN.com)
Shanahan, Holmgren among HOF semifinalists (ESPN.com)
49ers’ Williams first OL to join Madden 99 Club (ESPN.com)
Winners, losers of Baker Mayfield trade (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Take Podcast: 2022 NBA Summer League Game 3 - Rockets defeat Spurs (The Dream Shake)
Discussing The Impact Of Yordan Alvarez’s IL Stint (The Crawfish Boxes)
Pecker Checker: Blanked at Home (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...