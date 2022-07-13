Houston Texans News: July 13, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans introduce new ‘Battle Red’ helmet, debut set for Week 9 of 2022 season (NFL.com)
Tracking all the new uniforms and helmets for the 2022 NFL season (ESPN.com)
Bengals should follow Texans’ lead with epic alternate helmet (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans are latest team to announce alternate helmet (Yahoo! Sports)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Tari Eason and Jabari Smith lift Rockets to 97-84 win over Spurs (The Dream Shake)
