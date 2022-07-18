 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: July 18, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, July 18, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Solomon: The Texans aren’t interested in the truth of Deshaun Watson’s mess (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans settle claims vs. team in relation to sexual misconduct allegations involving Deshaun Watson (ESPN)

Report: ‘Growing Sentiment’ That Deshaun Watson ‘Will Play at Some Point’ in 2022 (Bleacher Report)

Every NFL Team Has Had At Least $1000 Super Bowl Win Wager Placed On Them Except Two Teams (Daily Snark)

NFL News

Jefferson: Adams is best WR, but I will be soon (ESPN.com)

Texans settle claims related to Watson allegations (ESPN.com)

Source: Chiefs’ Brown turned down 6-year offer (ESPN.com)

J. McCourty, from 0 wins to Super Bowl, retires (ESPN.com)

Veteran Incognito retires again: ‘No turning back’ (ESPN.com)

Four-time All-Pro OT Schwartz retires from NFL (ESPN.com)

Ex-Panthers 1st-round pick Anderson dies at 45 (ESPN.com)

Lawsuit: Ex-governor ordered payment to Favre (ESPN.com)

2023 mock draft: 32 first-round picks (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Houston Astros Choose Drew Gilbert With First Round Pick (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

