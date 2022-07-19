 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: July 19, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans running back Darius Anderson accused of burglary with intent to rape (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Texans settle claims vs. team in relation to sexual misconduct allegations involving Deshaun Watson (ESPN)

Texans RB Darius Anderson arrested for burglary with intent to rape (NFL.com)

Should Texans Sign Ex Cowboys and Bills WR Cole Beasley? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Jefferson: Adams is best WR, but I will be soon (ESPN.com)

Former Browns, Steelers WR Switzer retires (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Brown gets 6-game ban for PED violation (ESPN.com)

Source: Chiefs’ Brown turned down 6-year offer (ESPN.com)

J. McCourty, from 0 wins to Super Bowl, retires (ESPN.com)

Veteran Incognito retires again: ‘No turning back’ (ESPN.com)

Four-time All-Pro OT Schwartz retires from NFL (ESPN.com)

2023 mock draft: 32 first-round picks (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

AL West Notes Entering the All-Star Break (The Crawfish Boxes)

Tari Eason makes All Summer League First Team (The Dream Shake)

