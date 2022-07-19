Houston Texans News: July 19, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans running back Darius Anderson accused of burglary with intent to rape (Houston Chronicle)
Houston Texans settle claims vs. team in relation to sexual misconduct allegations involving Deshaun Watson (ESPN)
Texans RB Darius Anderson arrested for burglary with intent to rape (NFL.com)
Should Texans Sign Ex Cowboys and Bills WR Cole Beasley? (Sports Illustrated)
Jefferson: Adams is best WR, but I will be soon (ESPN.com)
Former Browns, Steelers WR Switzer retires (ESPN.com)
Rams’ Brown gets 6-game ban for PED violation (ESPN.com)
Source: Chiefs’ Brown turned down 6-year offer (ESPN.com)
J. McCourty, from 0 wins to Super Bowl, retires (ESPN.com)
Veteran Incognito retires again: ‘No turning back’ (ESPN.com)
Four-time All-Pro OT Schwartz retires from NFL (ESPN.com)
2023 mock draft: 32 first-round picks (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
AL West Notes Entering the All-Star Break (The Crawfish Boxes)
Tari Eason makes All Summer League First Team (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...