Houston Texans News: July 22, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, July 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

‘We’ll help’: Former Texans star JJWatt stops Houston area woman from selling shoes, jersey to help pay for grandfather’s funeral (Click2Houston)

J.J. Watt helps Houston Texans fan pay for grandfather’s funeral (Houston Chronicle)

J.J. Watt to help pay for funeral so fan can keep her Texans gear (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Lyles wins 200m world title in U.S.-record 19.31 (ESPN.com)

Source: Cards, QB Murray agree to $230.5M deal (ESPN.com)

Sources: Browns signing QB Rosen to 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Pats shun coordinator titles for offense, defense (ESPN.com)

Sharks finalizing deal to hire Quinn, sources say (ESPN.com)

Barkley ready for blowback amid LIV interest (ESPN.com)

Bo Jackson helps pay for Uvalde victims’ funerals (ESPN.com)

Bipartisan resolution calls for Griner’s release (ESPN.com)

Ranking NFL skill-position talent (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

YANKEE TAMERS! Astros sweep Yankees in doubleheader with 7-5 win (The Crawfish Boxes)

Love The Result, But Not The Decisions Along The Way (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

