 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: July 25, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, July 25, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia (ESPN.com)

Texans’ John Metchie III expects to miss rookie season with leukemia (The Washington Post)

John Metchie III, Texans rookie and former Alabama standout, reveals leukemia diagnosis (FOX News)

Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia; will not play in 2022 season, team says (Click2Houston)

Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia, likely to miss 2022 season (CBS Sports)

NFL News

Rams’ Stafford knocks ‘rust off,’ throws in camp (ESPN.com)

WR Adams clarifies Rodgers-Carr comparison (ESPN.com)

Colts owner Irsay pays $6M for Ali belt at auction (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Saffold missing camp start after car crash (ESPN.com)

Colts’ Leonard starts camp on PUP after surgery (ESPN.com)

QB Murray: Wanted Cards deal ‘the whole time’ (ESPN.com)

Source: Packers star LT Bakhtiari on PUP list (ESPN.com)

Future Power Rankings: Next 3 seasons (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

FIVE in a row! With an 8-5 win against Seattle, Astros keep rolling after the ASG (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...