Houston Texans News: July 25, 2022

Houston Texans News
Houston Texans rookie WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia (ESPN.com)
Texans’ John Metchie III expects to miss rookie season with leukemia (The Washington Post)
John Metchie III, Texans rookie and former Alabama standout, reveals leukemia diagnosis (FOX News)
Texans WR John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia; will not play in 2022 season, team says (Click2Houston)
Texans rookie John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia, likely to miss 2022 season (CBS Sports)
Rams’ Stafford knocks ‘rust off,’ throws in camp (ESPN.com)
WR Adams clarifies Rodgers-Carr comparison (ESPN.com)
Colts owner Irsay pays $6M for Ali belt at auction (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Saffold missing camp start after car crash (ESPN.com)
Colts’ Leonard starts camp on PUP after surgery (ESPN.com)
QB Murray: Wanted Cards deal ‘the whole time’ (ESPN.com)
Source: Packers star LT Bakhtiari on PUP list (ESPN.com)
Future Power Rankings: Next 3 seasons (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
FIVE in a row! With an 8-5 win against Seattle, Astros keep rolling after the ASG (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...