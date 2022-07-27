Houston Texans News: July 27, 2022

Houston Texans News
Stephanie Stradley’s Houston Texans training camp preview (Houston Chronicle)
Texans expected to do worse in 2022 than the previous two seasons (Texans Wire)
Houston Texans pre-camp update: What’s the plan for rookie Derek Stingley Jr.? (Pro Football Network)
WR Jones agrees to deal with Bucs, source says (ESPN.com)
Source: Bengals’ Burrow to have appendectomy (ESPN.com)
Source: Seahawks’ Carson to retire due to injury (ESPN.com)
Cards WR Brown sidelined with hamstring issue (ESPN.com)
Saints’ Thomas on PUP list, should return ‘soon’ (ESPN.com)
Jones: Cowboys ‘need to be viable’ in playoffs (ESPN.com)
49ers coach leaves no doubt: ‘This is Trey’s team’ (ESPN.com)
Broncos open camp with OLB Gregory on PUP list (ESPN.com)
Clay’s fantasy football playbook for 2022 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
The Dream Take Podcast: How should the Rockets handle the Kevin Porter Jr. situation? (The Dream Shake)
What should we expect from Jalen Green in 2022-23? (The Dream Shake)
