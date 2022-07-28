Houston Texans News: July 28, 2022

Houston Texans News
Stephanie Stradley’s Houston Texans training camp preview (Houston Chronicle)
Texans put Jordan Jenkins, Teagan Quitoriano on PUP list (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans’ Top 10 plays of all time NFL Throwback (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans Place Three On PUP List Ahead Of Training Camp (Sports Illustrated)
Wright retires as Seahawk after 11 NFL seasons (ESPN.com)
49ers release injury-plagued pass-rusher Ford (ESPN.com)
Elliott: No pressure with contract, future in Dallas (ESPN.com)
Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger comments ‘rub me the wrong way’ (ESPN.com)
Seahawks’ Metcalf not practicing amid deal talks (ESPN.com)
Jovial Rodgers mimics Adams, praises Packers (ESPN.com)
Thomas back at Saints practice, ‘lost for words’ (ESPN.com)
Wilson: Hope to be Bronco ‘for a long, long time’ (ESPN.com)
Clay’s fantasy football playbook for 2022 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Three months ago, Cristian Javier was turned into a full-time starter. Here’s what’s happened so far (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...