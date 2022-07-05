 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: July 5, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Backup QB Rankings: Kyle Allen ‘Threat’ to Davis Mills for Texans? (Sports Illustrated)

State of the 2022 Houston Texans: Will Davis Mills prove he’s the type of QB Lovie Smith can win with? (NFL.com)

Attorneys seek Deshaun Watson NFL investigation documents (TheGrio)

Jalen Pitre Plus: Who’ll Be Texans ‘Other’ Starting Safety? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

ESPN handicapping expert Hank Goldberg dies (ESPN.com)

Attorneys seek Watson NFL investigation docs (ESPN.com)

Examiner: Ravens LB died from fentanyl, cocaine (ESPN.com)

NFL, Ice Cube partner on economic-equity plan (ESPN.com)

McLaurin ‘humbled’ by Commanders extension (ESPN.com)

Mayfield on Browns: Both sides have moved on (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Pegula ‘progressing well’ from health issue (ESPN.com)

Bengals RB to co-teach NIL course at Texas A&M (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Mahmoud Abdelfattah will improve Rockets’ offense next season (The Dream Shake)

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Eric Gordon be the Rockets’ veteran presence this season? (The Dream Shake)

