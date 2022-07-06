 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston Texans News: July 6, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

NFL: Houston Texans Minicamp Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Attorneys seek Watson NFL investigation docs (ESPN.com)

Pioli: Pep Hamilton will ‘have a lot to do with’ Mills’ development (Yahoo! Sports)

QB Coach Tony Ballard always believed in Texans’ Davis Mills (Texans Wire)

AFC South Power Rankings: Where Does Trent Baalke Rank Among GMs? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Late NFL star Thomas had CTE, researchers say (ESPN.com)

Allen: Seahawks, Blazers not up for sale yet (ESPN.com)

ESPN handicapping expert Hank Goldberg dies (ESPN.com)

Examiner: Ravens LB died from fentanyl, cocaine (ESPN.com)

NFL, Ice Cube partner on economic-equity plan (ESPN.com)

McLaurin ‘humbled’ by Commanders extension (ESPN.com)

Mayfield on Browns: Both sides have moved on (ESPN.com)

2023 mock draft: 1st-round predictions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Usman Garuba deserves the backup center minutes (The Dream Shake)

Rockets rookies will need time to fail and improve so be patient (The Dream Shake)

Ryne Stanek Deserves Some All-Star Love (The Crawfish Boxes)

