Houston Texans News: July 8, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans Biggest Question Mark for Training Camp? (Sports Illustrated)
Texans ‘One Pressing Move’: Sign Veteran Safety (Sports Illustrated)
Houston Texans announce dates for training camp practices open to fans (KHOU)
Raiders hire NFL’s 1st Black woman team prez (ESPN.com)
Shanahan, Holmgren among HOF semifinalists (ESPN.com)
49ers’ Williams first OL to join Madden 99 Club (ESPN.com)
Snyder offered to testify via video, letter says (ESPN.com)
LB Houston returning to Ravens on 1-year deal (ESPN.com)
Moore arrested for substance, weapons offenses (ESPN.com)
Browns trade Mayfield to Panthers for draft pick (ESPN.com)
Rivera: McLaurin deal impacts whole organization (ESPN.com)
Winners, losers of Baker Mayfield trade (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Yordan, Altuve, and Verlander propel Astros over Royals for series win (The Crawfish Boxes)
Astros Statistical Update at the Midway Point of the Season. Who’s Giving a Little Extra? (The Crawfish Boxes)
Behind the Orange Lenses: Christopher Wright (Dynamo Theory)
Loading comments...