Houston Texans News: August 10, 2022

Houston Texans News
Goodell: Evidence calls for full-year Watson ban (ESPN.com)
Houston Texans slash concession prices on most popular food and drink item (Houston Chronicle)
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Houston Texans (Dolphins Wire)
Dolphins, Texans swap 2023 draft picks in trade that sends TE Adam Shaheen to Houston (CBS Sports)
Darius Anderson underwent season-ending knee surgery (Yahoo! Sports)
McVay announces he signed extension with Rams (ESPN.com)
Source: Browns fear torn Achilles for WR Jakeem Grant (ESPN.com)
QB Jones expecting ‘to grow’ in Pats’ new offense (ESPN.com)
Jets say knee injury likely to end Becton’s season (ESPN.com)
Smith requests trade, says Bears don’t value him (ESPN.com)
Rodgers: Playing a series in preseason a ‘waste’ (ESPN.com)
Mayfield impressing Panthers’ OC, once a critic (ESPN.com)
Ranking Achilles’ heels for SB hopefuls (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Aledmys Diaz Slams Astros to Victory over Rangers, 7-5 (The Crawfish Boxes)
Loading comments...