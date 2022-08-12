Houston Texans News: August 11, 2022

Houston Texans News
Adam Shaheen sent back to Miami Dolphins after trade to Houston Texans voided due to failed physical (ESPN)
Shaheen Trade Called Off, TE Back with Dolphins (Sports Illustrated)
AP source: TE Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans off (Yahoo! Sports)
Brady away from Bucs, handling ‘personal things’ (ESPN.com)
Vikings send QB Cousins home due to illness (ESPN.com)
Sources: Jets add OT Brown after Becton injury (ESPN.com)
Titans start rookie QB Willis in Thursday’s opener (ESPN.com)
Police say Lynch was asleep, car was damaged (ESPN.com)
Bears WR Harry out indefinitely after surgery (ESPN.com)
RB White retiring: ‘An honor to represent’ Pats (ESPN.com)
Fantasy football ‘Do Not Draft’ list (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Trey Mancini Ought To Play More (The Crawfish Boxes)
Who Should Be The Rockets Scapegoat in 22-23? (The Dream Shake)
The Dream Take Podcast: Should Stephen Silas be on the coaching hot seat? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...