Houston Texans News: August 11, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, August 11, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Adam Shaheen sent back to Miami Dolphins after trade to Houston Texans voided due to failed physical (ESPN)

Shaheen Trade Called Off, TE Back with Dolphins (Sports Illustrated)

AP source: TE Adam Shaheen trade from Dolphins to Texans off (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Brady away from Bucs, handling ‘personal things’ (ESPN.com)

Vikings send QB Cousins home due to illness (ESPN.com)

Sources: Jets add OT Brown after Becton injury (ESPN.com)

Titans start rookie QB Willis in Thursday’s opener (ESPN.com)

Police say Lynch was asleep, car was damaged (ESPN.com)

Bears WR Harry out indefinitely after surgery (ESPN.com)

RB White retiring: ‘An honor to represent’ Pats (ESPN.com)

Fantasy football ‘Do Not Draft’ list (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Trey Mancini Ought To Play More (The Crawfish Boxes)

Who Should Be The Rockets Scapegoat in 22-23? (The Dream Shake)

The Dream Take Podcast: Should Stephen Silas be on the coaching hot seat? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

