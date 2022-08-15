 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: August 15, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, August 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Texans QB Davis Mills treated preseason reps the same as regular season action (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre ‘Just Getting Started’ In Win Over Saints (Sports Illustrated)

Texans struggle in last-second situations in preseason opener (Houston Chronicle)

Just for kicks: Chiefs S Reid boots successful PAT (ESPN.com)

Watson: ‘Truly sorry’ to the women I’ve impacted (ESPN.com)

NFL News

QB Burrow practices with Bengals in 7-on-7 drills (ESPN.com)

Jets: Wilson timeline will depend on knee scope (ESPN.com)

Lamar to halt contract talks once season starts (ESPN.com)

Packers activate 3, including TE Tonyan, off PUP (ESPN.com)

Falcons’ London (knee) likely to sit out practice (ESPN.com)

NFLPA head upset with Soldier Field’s conditions (ESPN.com)

Fantasy football ‘Do Not Draft’ list (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Javier emulates McCullers Jr., Bregman stays hot to complete sweep over A’s (The Crawfish Boxes)

Now that Brantley is Out, Who’s On Left? (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...