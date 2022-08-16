 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: August 16, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans start slashing the roster; Here’s who’s out (Click2Houston)

Texans to cut Chad Beebe (Texans Wire)

Sources: Texans cut DE Jordan Jenkins, WR Chad Beebe (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Titans LB Dupree pleads guilty, gets probation (ESPN.com)

Memo: Non-NFLPA agent representing Bears LB (ESPN.com)

Seahawks trade for WR/TE Arcega-Whiteside (ESPN.com)

Hurt Rams RBs Akers, Henderson not practicing (ESPN.com)

Nassib joining Bucs for second stint, source says (ESPN.com)

Broncos boost: Schobert signs, Gregory off PUP (ESPN.com)

49ers safety Ward (hamstring) could miss opener (ESPN.com)

Belichick: Playcalling split not competition-based (ESPN.com)

Fantasy Football: 12 potential breakout stars (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

José Urquidy Has Embraced His Secondary Offerings in August (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Dream Take Podcast: Houston Rockets News and Notes with special guest Darren Yuvan (The Dream Shake)

Former Houston Rocket Shane Battier gets some love as a “revolutionary” defender (The Dream Shake)

