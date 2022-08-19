 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: August 19, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, August 19, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Watson banned 11 games, maintains innocence (ESPN.com)

Texans DL Thomas Booker reveals what DT Maliek Collins has taught him (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans vs. Rams: What to know in advance of Friday’s game (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Bowles noncommittal on Brady’s return to Bucs (ESPN.com)

Seahawks starting G Lewis (ankle) carted off field (ESPN.com)

Jets coach on Week 1: If Wilson ready, he’ll play (ESPN.com)

QB Pickett to get more ‘varsity action’ vs. Jags (ESPN.com)

Giants QB Jones had non-football neck procedure (ESPN.com)

FIU’s Knox, brother of Bills TE, dies at age 22 (ESPN.com)

Packers’ WRs meet with QBs after Rodgers’ rant (ESPN.com)

Bounce-back candidates for all teams (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros DESTROY White Sox in 25-hit, 21-run slugfest behind Bregman’s huge effort (The Crawfish Boxes)

Injury Woes Will Test Astros’ Position Depth (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Dream Take Podcast: 2022-2023 NBA Schedule Release Breakdown and Analysis (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

