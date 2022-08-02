 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: August 2, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: AUG 01 Houston Texans Training Camp Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Why the Texans may need to turn to Cole Beasley to solve their slot WR issues (Yahoo! Sports)

Houston Texans release quarterback Kevin Hogan (Houston Chronicle)

Texans QB Davis Mills says it is ‘awesome’ Lovie Smith would vote for him as team captain (Yahoo! Sports)

Houston Texans camp: 11 observations from Day 3 (SportsMap)

NFL News

Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, not fined (ESPN.com)

Sources: Cowboys’ Washington out 6-10 weeks (ESPN.com)

Cardinals QB Murray tests positive for COVID-19 (ESPN.com)

Rams’ Jefferson out ‘a few weeks’ after surgery (ESPN.com)

With deal done, 49ers, Samuel focus on dual role (ESPN.com)

Steelers sign K Boswell to new four-year deal (ESPN.com)

Mayfield: Watson’s situation ‘none of my business’ (ESPN.com)

Seahawks’ Carroll tests positive for COVID-19 (ESPN.com)

Clay’s fantasy football playbook for 2022 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

BREAKING NEWS: Astros acquire Trey Mancini from the Orioles; Jose Siri to the Rays (The Crawfish Boxes)

Astros acquire Christian Vázquez from Red Sox (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

