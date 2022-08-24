 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: August 24, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans’ John Metchie surprises coaches, teammates at practice (Texans Wire)

Texans Move Rookie John Metchie III, Who ‘Pumps Up’ Teammates in Surprise Visit (Sports Illustrated)

Texans see ‘special smile’ of John Metchie III again (AL.com)

How former No. 1 TE prospect Brevin Jordan is using hype, failures as fuel for Houston Texans (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Commanders’ Young out at least 1st 4 games (ESPN.com)

Chargers CB Jackson (ankle) will miss 2-4 weeks (ESPN.com)

Ravens RB Edwards out at least 1st four games (ESPN.com)

Raiders QB Carr undeterred amid Brady headlines (ESPN.com)

Carroll pushes back decision on Seahawks QB (ESPN.com)

Colts punter Sanchez suffers injury to Achilles (ESPN.com)

Zuerlein wins job as Jets release kicker Pineiro (ESPN.com)

Lions move top pick Williams to reserve/NFI list (ESPN.com)

Schefter’s fantasy football cheat sheet (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Jeremy Peña’s Production Against Fastballs Has Plummeted In August (The Crawfish Boxes)

More From Battle Red Blog

