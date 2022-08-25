 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: August 25, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, August 25, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

OL Kenyon Green expected to make Texans debut Thursday (HoustonTexans.com)

The Texans host the 49ers on Thursday night, and here are 5 things to watch (HoustonTexans.com)

Houston Texans: Veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau released (Houston Chronicle)

Texans vs. 49ers Preseason Preview: Final Dress Rehearsal (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Shaquem Griffin retires from NFL: ‘On to Plan A’ (ESPN.com)

Dallas’ Jones: Gallup won’t start season on PUP (ESPN.com)

Promising Giants receiver Johnson tears Achilles (ESPN.com)

Dawson, Super Bowl-winning QB for Chiefs, dies (ESPN.com)

Saints QB Winston ‘would love to play’ on Friday (ESPN.com)

Franchised Bates views 2022 as prove-it season (ESPN.com)

Colts P Sanchez tears Achilles doing wind sprints (ESPN.com)

Innovative coach Coryell finalist for football HOF (ESPN.com)

Schefter’s fantasy football cheat sheet (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Cheap tickets and deals? Look closely at the Rockets schedule for 2022-23 (The Dream Shake)

What do the Rockets need from Jabari Smith Jr.? (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

