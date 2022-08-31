 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: August 31, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans cut Marlon Mack; Dameon Pierce now likely starting running back (ESPN.com)

Texans Release Veteran Quarterback Jeff Driskel, per Report (Sports Illustrated)

Texans’ roster moves to 53 include cutting Jeff Driskel (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Gruden: Emails ‘shameful’ but I’m ‘good person’ (ESPN.com)

Shanahan: ‘Shocking’ Jimmy G return a ‘win-win’ (ESPN.com)

Texans cut Mack; rookie Pierce now likely RB1 (ESPN.com)

Raiders waive OL Leatherwood, trade CB Mullen (ESPN.com)

Bills CB White on PUP, out at least 1st 4 games (ESPN.com)

Browns QB Watson begins serving 11-game ban (ESPN.com)

Colts remove star LB Leonard from PUP list (ESPN.com)

Eagles trade for DB Gardner-Johnson, cut Harris (ESPN.com)

Schefter’s fantasy football cheat sheet (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Gordon Excelling in Delayed First Impression (The Crawfish Boxes)

The Dream Take Podcast: Houston Rockets Way Too Early 2023 NBA Draft Talk- Part 2 (The Dream Shake)

How prolific of a passer can Alperen Şengün become? (The Dream Shake)

