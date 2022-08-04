Houston Texans News: August 4, 2022

Houston Texans News
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming? (Sports Illustrated)
Yes, Davis Mills has seen all your jokes about his long neck. He thinks the memes are funny. (Houston Chronicle)
WATCH: Texans Davis Mills connects with Brandin Cooks; QB-WR duo poised for strong year (Yahoo! Sports)
NFL appealing Watson’s six-game suspension (ESPN.com)
Dolphins assistant: No directive to tank in 2019 (ESPN.com)
Cowboys, veteran LB Barr reach 1-year deal (ESPN.com)
Cards WR Brown charged with criminal speeding (ESPN.com)
Saints rookie booted after another practice fracas (ESPN.com)
Bears OT Jenkins misses 6th straight practice (ESPN.com)
Fins lose 1st-rounder for Brady, Payton tampering (ESPN.com)
Sources: Broncos WR Patrick suffers torn ACL (ESPN.com)
Barnwell: The NFL’s 13 luxury positions (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Jose Urquidy Paints a Masterpiece. Shuts down Red Sox En Route to Astros 6-1 Win. (The Crawfish Boxes)
Jose Altuve and Astros Orbit Bobbleheads from FOCO (The Crawfish Boxes)
