Houston Texans News: August 5, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, August 5, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Why Your Team Sucks 2022: Houston Texans (Defector)

Texans DE Jerry Hughes says Rasheem Green is ‘very versatile’ (Yahoo! Sports)

Swing King: Can Golf Help Texans’ Isaac Yiadom Play Cornerback? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

NFL appealing Watson’s six-game suspension (ESPN.com)

Dolphins assistant: No directive to tank in 2019 (ESPN.com)

Cowboys, veteran LB Barr reach 1-year deal (ESPN.com)

Cards WR Brown charged with criminal speeding (ESPN.com)

Saints rookie booted after another practice fracas (ESPN.com)

Bears OT Jenkins misses 6th straight practice (ESPN.com)

Fins lose 1st-rounder for Brady, Payton tampering (ESPN.com)

Sources: Broncos WR Patrick suffers torn ACL (ESPN.com)

Barnwell: The NFL’s 13 luxury positions (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Verlander hurls another gem, Astros blank Guardians 6-0 in series opener (The Crawfish Boxes)

Totally Not Fake News: Did the Trade Deadline Actions Solve the Biggest Issue Facing the Astros? (The Crawfish Boxes)

Jake Meyers’ Struggles Continue (The Crawfish Boxes)

