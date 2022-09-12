Houston Texans News: September 12, 2022

Houston Texans News
Burkhead Bluff: Was Dameon Pierce’s RB1 Status a Texans Trick in Tie vs. Colts? (Sports Illustrated)
Houston Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host high school team at Week 1 game (ESPN.com)
Texans Week 1: How Houston fell to a tie with the Colts (Houston Chronicle)
Source: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec (ESPN.com)
Panthers rip penalty as Mayfield denied revenge (ESPN.com)
Mahomes dominant as Chiefs win another opener (ESPN.com)
Burrow’s 5 turnovers, missed kicks stymie Cincy (ESPN.com)
Pats’ Jones suffers back injury, undergoes X-rays (ESPN.com)
‘Cool way to start’: Wentz wins Washington debut (ESPN.com)
Chargers WR Allen ruled out with hurt hamstring (ESPN.com)
‘Little rusty’: WR Thomas catches 2 TDs in return (ESPN.com)
Barnwell: 32 paths to Super Bowl LVII (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Astros use five homers to cruise past Angels 12-4 (The Crawfish Boxes)
