Houston Texans News: September 12, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, September 12, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Burkhead Bluff: Was Dameon Pierce’s RB1 Status a Texans Trick in Tie vs. Colts? (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host high school team at Week 1 game (ESPN.com)

Houston Texans treat Uvalde football team to game in suite (Houston Chronicle)

Texans Honor Uvalde School Shooting Victims (NBC 5)

Texans Week 1: How Houston fell to a tie with the Colts (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Source: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec (ESPN.com)

Panthers rip penalty as Mayfield denied revenge (ESPN.com)

Mahomes dominant as Chiefs win another opener (ESPN.com)

Burrow’s 5 turnovers, missed kicks stymie Cincy (ESPN.com)

Pats’ Jones suffers back injury, undergoes X-rays (ESPN.com)

‘Cool way to start’: Wentz wins Washington debut (ESPN.com)

Chargers WR Allen ruled out with hurt hamstring (ESPN.com)

‘Little rusty’: WR Thomas catches 2 TDs in return (ESPN.com)

Barnwell: 32 paths to Super Bowl LVII (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros use five homers to cruise past Angels 12-4 (The Crawfish Boxes)

