Houston Texans News: September 13, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Houston Texans News

Texans plan to increase Dameon Pierce workload going forward (Click2Houston)

Texans coach Lovie Smith’s overtime call named one of the worst decisions of Week 1 (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans QB Davis Mills cites ‘simple execution’ as missing component in passing game (Yahoo! Sports)

NFL News

Sources: Watt to get more opinions on torn pec (ESPN.com)

Dak has surgery; Cowboys prep for QB’s absence (ESPN.com)

49ers RB Mitchell out 2 months with MCL sprain (ESPN.com)

Saleh ‘taking receipts’ on those mocking Jets (ESPN.com)

Eagles lose pass-rusher Barnett to torn ACL (ESPN.com)

Bucs says Smith, Godwin avoided major injuries (ESPN.com)

Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid pleads guilty in crash (ESPN.com)

Ravens CB Fuller out for season with torn ACL (ESPN.com)

Debating NFL draft questions and risers (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Banning the Shift and Some Other Interesting Notes (The Crawfish Boxes)

Oops! All Astros: Jose Andujar & Luis Santana (The Crawfish Boxes)

