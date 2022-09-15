 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: September 15, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, September 15, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans want to increase Dameon Pierce’s workload moving forward (NFL.com)

NFL Rookie Power Rankings entering Week 2: Three Texans on tight list, Jahan Dotson top offensive player (CBS Sports)

Texans vs. Broncos preview Week 2 (Yahoo! Sports)

Texans vs. Broncos: Davis Mills Taking Notes From Geno Smith In Week 2 (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Broncos S Simmons on IR, out at least 4 games (ESPN.com)

Chiefs K Butker, Chargers WR Allen out for TNF (ESPN.com)

Toney not sweating snaps: Don’t get paid to coach (ESPN.com)

Rodgers: Got to play same way while WRs learn (ESPN.com)

Week 1 over, Lamar ‘done talking about’ contract (ESPN.com)

Trubisky: Steelers offense needs ‘killer mindset’ (ESPN.com)

NFL: Concussions drop 50% with Guardian Caps (ESPN.com)

Jets sticking with Flacco as Week 2 QB starter (ESPN.com)

Debating NFL draft questions and risers (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Cristian Javier throws 2-hit gem, helps Astros sweep Tigers with 2-1 win (The Crawfish Boxes)

