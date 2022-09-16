 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: September 16, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, September 16, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup (USA Today)

Wilson makes home debut; Hackett moves on from bad decision (Yahoo! News)

Texans’ Rasheem Green: Full go in practice Thursday (CBS Sports)

NFL News

Source: Seahawks’ Adams to miss rest of season (ESPN.com)

Giants’ Thibodeaux ‘confident’ in playing Sunday (ESPN.com)

Rush: Cowboys ‘ready to roll’ despite Dak out (ESPN.com)

Lions’ Swift ‘definitely’ ready despite ankle issue (ESPN.com)

Steelers won’t scrap plan on D with Watt on IR (ESPN.com)

Patriots QB Jones sits out practice with illness (ESPN.com)

Bundesliga, NFL eye growth with new partnership (ESPN.com)

Broncos S Simmons on IR, out at least 4 games (ESPN.com)

Field Pass: Top storylines for Week 2 (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Does Cristian Javier Have A Case To Start In The Postseason? (The Crawfish Boxes)

Two die-hard fans recount Rockets 1994 championship run (The Dream Shake)

