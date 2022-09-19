 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: September 19, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Monday, September 19, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Houston Texans News

Texans vs. Broncos Week 2 Notebook: Daunting Task Awaits Outside Of Russell Wilson (Sports Illustrated)

Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Texans ‘Do Some Special Things’ (Sports Illustrated)

Houston Texans: RB Dameon Pierce used more vs. Broncos (Houston Chronicle)

NFL News

Niners’ Lance breaks ankle, will undergo surgery (ESPN.com)

Murray magic, fumble return in OT give Cards win (ESPN.com)

Jets stage improbable rally with Browns’ help (ESPN.com)

Wild NFL comebacks lead to big swings at books (ESPN.com)

Bucs’ Evans, Saints’ Lattimore tossed after brawl (ESPN.com)

Tua’s career-best 6-TD game powers comeback (ESPN.com)

Hutchinson dedicates win to local boy with cancer (ESPN.com)

Colts reeling after ‘embarrassing’ loss to Jaguars (ESPN.com)

Rankings for the 2023 NFL draft (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

With Framber’s 25th straight QS and strong offensive showing, Astros demolish A’s 11-2 (The Crawfish Boxes)

Astros Reacts Survey Results: Should Hunter Brown Be on the Playoff Roster (The Crawfish Boxes)

