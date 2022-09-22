 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Houston Texans News: September 22, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, September 22, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

3 keys for Bears offense vs. Texans in Week 3 (Bears Wire)

Texans at Bears: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines for Run-Heavy Chicago (Sports Illustrated)

Bears vs. Texans: Things to know ahead of Week 3 matchup (Bears Wire)

NFL News

QB Murray on fan who hit him: ‘No hard feelings’ (ESPN.com)

Fields tries to clarify postgame remark on fans (ESPN.com)

Source: NFL warns Arians over sideline conduct (ESPN.com)

Sources: Pats trade Herron to Raiders for pick (ESPN.com)

Burrow: ‘Nobody’s panicking’ over 0-2 Bengals (ESPN.com)

Bucs’ Evans out vs. Packers after appeal denied (ESPN.com)

Ex-Browns, Steelers CB Haden retiring from NFL (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Hart suspended after hitting Titans coach (ESPN.com)

Predicting Week 3 upsets and more (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Joe Perez, Streaking to the Finish, Moved to Triple-A (The Crawfish Boxes)

One area each Houston Rockets starter must improve on in 2022-2023 (The Dream Shake)

More From Battle Red Blog

Loading comments...