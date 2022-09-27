Houston Texans News: September 27, 2022

Houston Texans News
Texans rookie Dameon Pierce on latest loss: ‘The frustration level is at 100′ (Click2Houston)
Sources: Texans worked out seven players (Click2Houston)
Texans’ fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears (Yahoo! Sports)
Sources: Pats QB Jones likely out multiple games (ESPN.com)
Browns DE Garrett involved in one-car accident (ESPN.com)
Bills OC Dorsey says he’ll learn from meltdown (ESPN.com)
Bolts’ Slater out for season; Bosa week-to-week (ESPN.com)
Bucs moving to Dolphins’ facility due to hurricane (ESPN.com)
Fins coach says Tua not in concussion protocol (ESPN.com)
49ers’ Williams has high ankle sprain, out weeks (ESPN.com)
SiriusXM says it is putting Favre show on hold (ESPN.com)
Judging overreactions for Week 3 (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Will Smith’s Improvement, Something Meaningful? (The Crawfish Boxes)
Oops! All Astros: Deylen Miley & Enrique Coronel (The Crawfish Boxes)
LISTEN: 2022-2023 Houston Rockets Media Day Breakdown and Analysis (The Dream Shake)
Three takeaways from Rockets Media Day (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...