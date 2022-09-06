Houston Texans News: September 6, 2022

Houston Texans News
NFL Mock Draft 2023: 2 1st-Round Picks - Who Should Houston Texans Target? (Sports Illustrated Fan Nation)
CBS Sports predicts Texans are headed for a bumpy 2022 season (Yahoo! Sports)
Broncos signing WR Vyncint Smith to practice squad (Yahoo! Sports)
Texans coach Lovie Smith says rookie CB Derek Stingley is ‘ready to go’ (Yahoo! Sports)
Knox: Rejoining Bills has eased healing process (ESPN.com)
Steelers list new captain Trubisky as starting QB (ESPN.com)
Harbaugh: Lamar ‘locked in’ amid contract talks (ESPN.com)
Donald’s ‘focus is Buffalo’ after fight with Bengals (ESPN.com)
Packers’ Bakhtiari on track to start vs. Vikings (ESPN.com)
Jets QB Wilson works out, ‘it’s possible’ he plays (ESPN.com)
Pederson: Jags RB Robinson should play Week 1 (ESPN.com)
Bears’ offense ‘looks really good’ as starters return (ESPN.com)
Schefter’s fantasy football cheat sheet (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Should the Rockets trade for Cam Reddish? (The Dream Shake)
Dynamo relieve head coach Paulo Nagamura of duties (Dynamo Theory)
Loading comments...