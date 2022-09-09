 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Houston Texans News: September 9, 2022

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Friday, September 9, 2022.

By Jeremy_Brener
Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans News

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup (USA Today)

‘Talk can’t get it done’: Houston Texans motivated to set tone with redemption against Indianapolis Colts (ESPN.com)

Texans vs. Colts Thursday injury report: DE Mario Addison downgraded (Texans Wire)

Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 1: Who Starts vs. Houston Texans? (Sports Illustrated)

NFL News

Wilson confirms Seattle tried to trade him before (ESPN.com)

Bucs WR Godwin says he’ll be game-time call (ESPN.com)

Eagles RB Sanders is ‘ready to go’ from injury (ESPN.com)

QB Prescott limited after new cleats bother ankle (ESPN.com)

Rams extend McVay, GM Snead through 2026 (ESPN.com)

Ex-Commander Everett placed on house arrest (ESPN.com)

Sources: Stafford had offseason elbow procedure (ESPN.com)

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Sanders retires at 35 (ESPN.com)

Field Pass: Rookies, backfields to watch (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

A Lessened Yordan Alvarez Spells Trouble For the Astros (The Crawfish Boxes)

