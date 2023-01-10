Texans News: Brandin Cooks ‘doesn’t want to be part of rebuild’

Houston Texans News
Stephen A. Smith says Black coaches shouldn’t apply for Texans job (FOX News)
Lovie Smith fired as Texans’ coach after just one season (ESPN.com)
Texans’ Caserio begins search for 3rd coach in three years (Yahoo News UK)
Houston Texans: Cal McNair to take more hands-on approach (Houston Chronicle)
Texans’ Cooks: Don’t want to be part of a rebuild (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery (ESPN.com)
Cardinals fire Kingsbury; GM Keim stepping aside (ESPN.com)
Titans fire four assistants, including OC Downing (ESPN.com)
LaFleur open to Hackett returning to Packers staff (ESPN.com)
Tua still not cleared; Mostert has broken thumb (ESPN.com)
Bills, Bengals led the way after Hamlin collapsed (ESPN.com)
McVay mulls immediate future; not ‘done coaching’ (ESPN.com)
Ranking potential head-coach openings (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
A 2023 Payroll Rankings Refresher And Thoughts About The Offseason (The Crawfish Boxes)
SB Nation Reacts results: Where do you stand on Stephen Silas? (The Dream Shake)
Loading comments...