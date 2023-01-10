 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans News: Brandin Cooks ‘doesn’t want to be part of rebuild’

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Stephen A. Smith says Black coaches shouldn’t apply for Texans job (FOX News)

Lovie Smith fired as Texans’ coach after just one season (ESPN.com)

Texans’ Caserio begins search for 3rd coach in three years (Yahoo News UK)

Houston Texans: Cal McNair to take more hands-on approach (Houston Chronicle)

Texans’ Cooks: Don’t want to be part of a rebuild (ESPN.com)

NFL News

Bills’ Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery (ESPN.com)

Cardinals fire Kingsbury; GM Keim stepping aside (ESPN.com)

Titans fire four assistants, including OC Downing (ESPN.com)

LaFleur open to Hackett returning to Packers staff (ESPN.com)

Tua still not cleared; Mostert has broken thumb (ESPN.com)

Bills, Bengals led the way after Hamlin collapsed (ESPN.com)

McVay mulls immediate future; not ‘done coaching’ (ESPN.com)

Ranking potential head-coach openings (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

A 2023 Payroll Rankings Refresher And Thoughts About The Offseason (The Crawfish Boxes)

SB Nation Reacts results: Where do you stand on Stephen Silas? (The Dream Shake)

