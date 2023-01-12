Texans News: Rookie WR John Metchie recovering from leukemia

Houston Texans News
Texans GM: Metchie taking big steps in recovery (ESPN.com)
Houston Texans: ‘Hire Sean Payton, Fire Everybody Else’? Cowboys NFL Coach Tracker (Sports Illustrated)
Ex-Falcons coach slams Texans over Lovie Smith firing: ‘Everybody wants instant gratification in the NFL’ (FOX News)
Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on ‘amazing’ recovery path (NFL.com)
Source: Jets making OC change after struggles (ESPN.com)
Bills’ Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital (ESPN.com)
Fins rule Tua out, prep Thompson to start at QB (ESPN.com)
Lamar still not practicing; Huntley ‘on schedule’ (ESPN.com)
Burrow on confidence: Can’t play ‘scared’ and win (ESPN.com)
Jones: Giants ‘not satisfied’ with making playoffs (ESPN.com)
Commanders seek ‘fresh start’ at OC, fire Turner (ESPN.com)
Latest buzz on open head-coach jobs (ESPN.com)
Houston & Collegiate Sports
Astros Projected to Sign Ranked Prospects Camilo Diaz, Esmil Valencia At Start of International Window (The Crawfish Boxes)
Oops! All Astros: Hunter Brown (The Crawfish Boxes)
