Filed under:

Texans News: Rookie WR John Metchie recovering from leukemia

Your one-stop shop for Houston Texans, local sports, and news from around the league for Thursday, January 12, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
NFL: Houston Texans OTA Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans News

Texans GM: Metchie taking big steps in recovery (ESPN.com)

Houston Texans: ‘Hire Sean Payton, Fire Everybody Else’? Cowboys NFL Coach Tracker (Sports Illustrated)

Ex-Falcons coach slams Texans over Lovie Smith firing: ‘Everybody wants instant gratification in the NFL’ (FOX News)

Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on ‘amazing’ recovery path (NFL.com)

NFL News

Source: Jets making OC change after struggles (ESPN.com)

Bills’ Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital (ESPN.com)

Fins rule Tua out, prep Thompson to start at QB (ESPN.com)

Lamar still not practicing; Huntley ‘on schedule’ (ESPN.com)

Burrow on confidence: Can’t play ‘scared’ and win (ESPN.com)

Jones: Giants ‘not satisfied’ with making playoffs (ESPN.com)

Commanders seek ‘fresh start’ at OC, fire Turner (ESPN.com)

Latest buzz on open head-coach jobs (ESPN.com)

Houston & Collegiate Sports

Astros Projected to Sign Ranked Prospects Camilo Diaz, Esmil Valencia At Start of International Window (The Crawfish Boxes)

Oops! All Astros: Hunter Brown (The Crawfish Boxes)

